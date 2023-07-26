Red Sox Top Pitching Prospect Shares Encouraging Injury Update

The expectations were for Boston Red Sox top pitching prospect Bryan Mata to make a case to get called up to the big leagues at some point this season.

Now, the talented young right-hander is just itching to get back to game action.

The 24-year-old flamethrower, who began the campaign with Triple-A Worcester, hasn’t pitched in nearly three months due to a lat injury. But Mata’s season might not be completely lost as he tries to make his way back.

Mata shared an encouraging update via Twitter on Wednesday, posting a video of him throwing off a mound at the Red Sox spring training facility.

Mata captioned the video, “Almost there.”

This comes after Beyond The Monster’s Andrew Parker reported Tuesday the Red Sox are looking for Mata to return to Worcester around mid-August. The right-hander, who is ranked as the No. 7 prospect in the Red Sox farm system by MLB Pipeline, has been building up recently and taking the steps necessary to make that happen. Mata posted a video on social media two weeks ago of him throwing off flat ground.

Injuries have been nothing new to Mata since joining the Red Sox organization in 2016. He missed the entire 2021 season due to Tommy John surgery.

Mata struggled this season with the WooSox, going 0-3 in seven starts with a 5.61 ERA and a 2.06 WHIP. He hasn’t pitched since May 9.

The chance to make a few more appearances late in the season would give Mata the opportunity to get the arrow back pointing up on his career. It also would create optimism that next year will be the season he breaks through to the majors.