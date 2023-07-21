Red Sox Prospect Report: Injury Derails Bryan Mata’s Season

Even with the Boston Red Sox season in full swing, there is plenty going on down on the farm. NESN.com will take a look at several high-level prospects at the midway point of the season and see how they are faring. Next up: Bryan Mata.

All indications pointed to this being the season starting pitcher Bryan Mata broke through and reached the big leagues. But the Red Sox and Mata have been left waiting.

Once again, injuries are the story for the top pitching prospect in the Red Sox organization, derailing yet another season. The right-hander’s development has been stymied seemingly at every turn with Mata missing all of the 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic and not pitching in 2021 due to Tommy John surgery.

But on his way back from that significant injury, Mata impressed those around him, even catching the eye of Chris Sale, as he lit up the radar gun and finished the 2022 campaign strong. But that momentum didn’t carry over for Mata.

Story continues below advertisement

Here’s what you need to know about Boston’s highly talented pitching prospect at the midway point of the season.

2022 stats: 7-3 record (18 starts/ 83 innings), 2.49 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 105 Ks

2023 stats: 0-3 record (7 starts/ 25 2/3 innings), 5.61 ERA, 2.06 WHIP, 26 Ks

Overview of Season

The Red Sox were careful in the early going this season with Mata at Triple-A Worcester, trying not to put too much of a workload on him. But before Mata could really get going, he had severe control issues.

The 24-year-old’s walks-per-nine took a dramatic leap, going from 4.99 a season ago to a staggering 9.47 this year. In one game in which Mata lasted only 3 1/3 innings, he hit four batters and walked three.

Story continues below advertisement

Mata seemed to find his way though after those early struggles, but then a lat injury sidelined him. Red Sox manager Alex Cora hoped Mata would be out for just a “few weeks,” but the right-hander hasn’t pitched since May 9.

Mata possesses a strong arsenal of pitches, including a fastball that can reach up to 101 mph to go along with a plus slider and changeup. Given his flame-throwing ability, Mata seemed in line to help out the Red Sox this season, even if it was in a bullpen role. But with Mata still on the shelf, it’s looking like a lost opportunity.

Best Performance of Season

Mata’s top outing of the season came in late April against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. He tossed five scoreless innings, allowing three hits and three walks while striking out five, which was one shy of his season high.

Change In Ranking?

There were high expectations on Mata’s shoulders when he entered this season. SoxProspects.com ranked him as the fifth-best prospect in the Red Sox farm system in April. Since then, Mata’s ranking took a freefall. He’s now ranked as the No. 18 prospect by SoxProspects.com.

Story continues below advertisement

Estimated Arrival To Boston

SoxProspects.com had Mata reaching the majors at some point late this season. But that’s obviously up in the air now due to Mata’s injury as it’s tough to tell when he will get his shot in the big leagues. But for that to happen, he first has to get healthy.