Tacko Fall Praises Time In Boston Amid NBA Comeback Attempt

Despite playing in just 26 regular-season games on a two-way contract with the Celtics, Tacko Fall rose as a fan favorite in Boston with his unique frame and popularity.

Now, years removed from his tenure in Boston, he remembers his time in the city fondly.

“Boston will always be my home, so I’m very grateful for that,” Fall told Heavy in a recent interview.

The 7-foot-6 center rose to fame in college at the University of Central Florida and continues his desire to play professionally.

Still only 27 years old, Fall is in the middle of an NBA comeback attempt after a stint in the Cleveland Cavaliers organization two years ago and a season last year in China. Fall currently plays for the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas as he seeks a return to the regular season hardwood.

“I think last year I took full advantage of it and I grew a lot, and that’s why I came back to try to showcase my growth this year,” Fall said, per Heavy, of his time working back toward the NBA.

In three games this summer, Fall averaged 13 minutes per game with 6 points and 5.3 rebounds.