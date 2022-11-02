Celtics Fans Will LOVE This Video Of Tacko Fall Dominating In China

Tacko Fall took his talents to China this summer, and it appears things are going well for the former Boston Celtics fan favorite.

The official Twitter account for the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) on Tuesday tweeted a video of Fall absolutely dominating overseas. The 7-foot-6 center has been playing for the Xinjiang Flying Tigers of the Chinese Basketball Association, where he’s evidently been using his size, skill and NBA experience to overpower opponents.

Check out the awesome highlight video below.

Tacko Fall is tearing up in China ? ?pic.twitter.com/Il8EFyoRAh — FIBA (@FIBA) November 1, 2022

Fall, who went undrafted out of Central Florida, spent parts of two seasons with Boston from 2019 to 2021. He appeared in just 26 regular-season games (plus three playoff games) with the Celtics but earned the respect of teammates and coaches through his hard work and infectious personality. And C’s fans were quick to fall in love with Fall, as well, to the point where he became a cult hero in Boston despite a limited on-court role.

Fall signed a two-way contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers before the 2021-22 season and spent most of his time with the Cleveland Charge of the NBA G League. He then played for the Utah Jazz’s Summer League team before heading to China, where the 26-year-old has posted solid numbers in addition to being an obvious physical force against lesser competition.

It’s hard not to wonder whether Tacko Fall eventually will return to the NBA. And heck, maybe the Celtics will welcome him back with open arms, as the video evidence suggests he’s continued to hone his craft since leaving the United States for an opportunity in China.