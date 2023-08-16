Bruins Sign Harvard Center To Two-Year Entry-Level Contract

The Boston Bruins announced Wednesday they signed Harvard center John Farinacci to a two-year entry-level contract with an annual NHL cap hit of $910,000.

Farinacci was drafted by the Coyotes in the third round of the 2019 NHL Draft. He became one of the top college free agents after his rights expired with Arizona.

The 22-year-old has yet to make his NHL debut and played the last two seasons at Harvard. The former captain played in 19 games with the Crimson and scored 20 points with five goals and 15 assists last season. The 6-foot, 185-pound forward spent three seasons at Harvard, where he recorded 23 goals and 36 assists for 59 points in 78 NCAA games.

Farinacci skated seven games with the USHL’s Muskegon Lumberjacks during the 2021-21 season. He tallied four goals and four assists for eight points.

The signing came on the same week David Krejci announced his retirement, and Farinacci will get plenty of competition with multiple other top Bruins prospects that made an impression this summer.