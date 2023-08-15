David Krejci announced his retirement Monday, capping off a 15-season career with the Boston Bruins.

It’s the second time Boston has seen an iconic center retire in as many months, with Krejci joining Patrice Bergeron on his way out the door. The 37-year-old didn’t exactly plan on leaving the B’s hanging, however.

“Going into the season, I didn’t know what to expect,” Krejci said, as seen on NESN. “I didn’t (know if) it would be my last season or if I’d keep going after that. It kind of just played out the way that it did — coming back, enjoying the year, having the year that we had, being away from the family, that was hard. … I think I made the best decision stepping away from the NHL.”

The dependable center was more than capable of putting together another productive season at the highest level, coming off a year where he scored 56 points in 70 games, but the decision to call it quits stems from a desire to end things on his terms.

After all, it’s no easy task preparing a 37-year-old body for another season in the NHL.

“I really wanted to take my time and really think things over, because you don’t want to make the decision with the emotions going through you,” Krejci said. “I really wanted to take my time and wait for the right time and the right moment. I just realized there’s never a right time or a right moment to retire from the NHL. I felt like it was time. I knew my body couldn’t take 82 games anymore. That was kind of the decision.”

Krejci missed 12 games over the course of his final regular season, adding three more absences in the postseason. The 2011 Stanley Cup winner showed up big one last time for the Bruins, accounting for three points in his final game with Boston — a Game 7 loss to the Florida Panthers.