How Free Agency ‘Surprised’ Ex-Patriots Wideout Jakobi Meyers

Former New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers got his first taste of NFL free agency this offseason.

And it seems like it wasn’t exactly what he expected.

After four productive seasons with the Patriots, Meyers moved on and signed a three-year, $33 million deal with $21 million in guarantees with the Las Vegas Raiders. Meyers then saw the Patriots hand his replacement in JuJu Smith-Schuster basically the same deal with the veteran wideout inking a three-year, $33 million deal with $16 million guaranteed.

When the dust settled, Meyers, who wanted to stay with the Patriots, was caught off guard by the fast-moving experience of free agency.

“I was surprised with how everything went down, but I was an open book — whatever happened, I was going to trust God, go with it and be excited,” Meyers told The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin. “It was more disappointing that I didn’t get to say goodbye to a lot of people that I really wanted to say bye to, or I didn’t get to say a full goodbye. That was probably the hardest part.

“But as far as the business side of it, I’m blessed to be here, and that’s all that matters.”

Meyers went from an undrafted free agent to one of New England’s top receivers the past few seasons, including leading the team with 804 yards receiving and six touchdowns.

The 26-year-old has made quite the impression on his new teammates, including starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

It’s certainly an adjustment to switch to another team for a first time in his career, but Meyers is surrounded by plenty of familiar faces. Las Vegas has become Patriots West, with Josh McDaniels as head coach, Mick Lombardi as offensive coordinator and Brian Hoyer, Brandon Bolden, Phillip Dorsett, Kristian Wilkerson all calling the Raiders home.

So while the move in free agency startled Meyers at least initially, he now feels like everything has gone according to plan.

“It feels so good to be here, like it’s natural now, like it was meant to be,” Meyers said. “It’s easy to do it when you’re having fun, right?”