New Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo believes he can discern in the huddle who has “got it” and who doesn’t.

And former New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers certainly has what Garoppolo is looking for.

Like the veteran signal-caller, Meyers is transitioning to the Raiders this season and is already making his mark with how he goes about his business, impressing Garoppolo along the way.

“Jakobi’s been awesome, man,” Garoppolo told reporters Thursday following a joint practice with the San Francisco 49ers, per team-provided video. “He had a helluva day today, too. He came ready today. He’s another one of those guys. Like I was saying about Hunter (Renfrow), you can look at his eyes and know like he’s made of the right (expletive).

“He’s been very impressive. Big-body guy, can go up and get the ball, can jump out of a gym. It’s been fun.”

Both Garoppolo and Meyers spent time with the Patriots but their paths never crossed playing for the franchise. The Patriots traded Garoppolo to the 49ers in the middle of the 2017 season while Meyers left to join the Raiders in free agency this offseason after four successful seasons with New England.

It’s easy to see why Meyers has fallen in favor with Garoppolo. Meyers worked himself from undrafted free agent to one of the Patriots best receivers the last couple of seasons, including making 67 receptions for a team-high 804 yards and six touchdowns in 2022.

Meyers by all accounts is bringing much of the same work ethic to his new team and forming a good rapport with Garoppolo, something they never got the chance to do with the Patriots.