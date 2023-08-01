MLB Trade Deadline Live Blog: Tracker For All Rumors, Deals

The MLB trade deadline is finally here, and that means it’s decision day for a handful of teams across baseball.

Teams have until Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET to make their moves. Of course, changes in recent years also eliminated the possibility of waiver deals, so this is the last real chance for clubs to augment their roster in meaningful ways ahead of the playoffs.

We’ve already seen a flurry of activity and big names on the move. Max Scherzer to the Rangers was the most notable, but there’s obviously more on the way Tuesday. Ten teams are at least five games back or more in the wild-card race and ready to sell off pieces. Another handful sits in the purgatory of being a few games back and having to decide whether they want to buy and make a run or sell — some might even do both.

We’ll be following all the latest news and rumors right up until (and through) the 6 p.m. hour right here in our live blog:

9:15 a.m.: The Pirates are a team to watch as the day unfolds. Ben Cherington has plenty of pieces with which to play, and it sounds like the phone has been ringing off the hook. The Buccos showed some promise earlier in the season, and the Oneil Cruz injury basically derailed the season. They should try to thread the needle with an eye on contending sooner rather than later while knowing this is another lost campaign.

Pirates are weighing multiple offers on Rich Hill and Austin Hedges. Also getting inquiries on Bednar, Keller, Holderman and Choi. Bednar and Keller of course have big price tags. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) August 1, 2023

8:30 a.m.: With Max Scherzer already off the board, all eyes are on the Mets and whether they go a similar direction with Justin Verlander. The Dodgers and Astros are reportedly interested in the future Hall of Famer, and there’s a mystery team also in the mix, according to Jon Heyman, allowing us to check that box off the bingo board bright and early.