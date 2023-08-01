If the Mets decide to trade Justin Verlander, he apparently knows where he wants to end up.

The idea of moving Verlander midseason was borderline unfathomable back in December when New York signed the three-time Cy Young Award winner to a very expensive two-year deal. But the 2023 season hasn’t unfolded as planned for the high-priced Mets, who effectively waved the white flag on the year over the weekend when they traded Max Scherzer. Now, a Verlander blockbuster before 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday feels very much on the table.

According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, “multiple teams were in the mix” for Verlander as of late Monday night. This market reportedly includes the Houston Astros, who are Verlander’s preferred choice if he is traded, per Rosenthal.

Verlander could play a role in facilitating a reunion in Houston, as he reportedly has a full no-trade clause in his contract. While the Astros apparently are atop his wish list, the 40-year-old might have to consider options outside The Lonestar State. Verlander reportedly is also drawing interest from the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Baltimore Orioles, a pair of first-place clubs with legitimate World Series aspirations.

All told, it feels like Verlander will have a chance to pitch in October once again this fall. It just won’t be in Queens.