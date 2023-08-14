The New England Patriots added a new dynamic to their new-look offense Monday with the reported signing of veteran running back Ezekiel Elliott.

The three-time Pro Bowler arrives in Foxboro after seven seasons with the Dallas Cowboys and has the chance to complement starter Rhamondre Stevenson in New England’s backfield.

On social media, Patriots fans appeared to like the reported signing, as they welcomed Elliott to New England in response to his post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Congrats to our guy @EzekielElliott, Welcome to New England! https://t.co/DfCMPxp4k7 — MONARCH (@monarch_io) August 14, 2023

Welcome to Foxborough 🫡🫡🫡 — Ry 🍀 (@ts_ryy) August 14, 2023

Welcome my man 🔥 — Liam O'Brien (@liamobs123) August 14, 2023

LETS GO ZEKE.



Big year ahead! 😎 — New England Sports Review (@nesportreview) August 14, 2023

Fans now have another proven running back to keep an eye on when the Patriots kick off the 2023 regular season on Sept. 10 against Elliott’s former NFC East division rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles, at Gillette Stadium.