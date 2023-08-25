Red Sox Claim Right-Handed Reliever Off Waivers From Angels

Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom continues to make additions to the roster even with just over a month left in the regular season.

The Red Sox on Friday claimed right-handed reliever Zack Weiss off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels. Boston assigned Weiss, who the Angels designated for assignment earlier in the week, to Triple-A Worcester.

To make room on the 40-man roster for Weiss, the Red Sox transferred Corey Kluber to the 60-day injured list. Kluber hasn’t pitched for the Red Sox since June 20 due to right shoulder inflammation.

Weiss spent the majority of this season with the Angels Triple-A affiliate, but did make six appearances out of the bullpen for Los Angeles. He went 1-0 with a 5.06 ERA and 1.500 WHIP.

The 31-year-old originally was selected by the Cincinnati Reds in the sixth round of the 2013 Major League Baseball Draft. Weiss ended up playing one game for the Reds in 2018 and then bounced around in the minor leagues for the next three seasons before joining the Angels.

Bloom has steadily added pitching this season to bolster Boston’s depth in that department. The Red Sox signed Kyle Barraclough in June and also acquired two minor league relievers last month from the Los Angeles Dodgers in the trade of Kiké Hernández among other moves.

Weiss is just the latest pitcher to join the Red Sox organization as Bloom continues his search for a diamond in the rough.