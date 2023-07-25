BOSTON — The Red Sox reportedly are trading Kiké Hernández to the Los Angeles Dodgers and will bolster their bullpen in return.

With Hernández heading back to the Dodgers, where he spent six seasons from 2015-2020, the Red Sox will receive relievers Nick Robertson and Justin Hagenman from Los Angeles in the deal, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan and MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand.

Robertson is the more notable of two right-handers, as the 25-year-old made his Major League Baseball debut last month. The 6-foot-6, 265-pound Robertson made nine appearances out of the bullpen for the Dodgers this season, recording a 6.10 ERA and a 0-1 record. He struck out 13 batters in 10 1/3 innings.

Robertson flashed his potential at Triple-A Oklahoma City this season. He had a ton of success at that level, owning a 2-0 record with a 2.54 ERA to go along with seven saves. He also fanned 42 batters in 28 1/3 innings.

Hagenman, 26, has yet to crack the majors, but also pitched well with Oklahoma City on the campaign. Hagenman has gone 4-0 with with a 2.78 ERA in 25 appearances, 20 of which have come in relief. He registered 60 strikeouts in 55 innings.

It’s unknown where exactly Robertson and Hagenman will report to once the trade becomes official. It’s not out of the realm of possibility that Robertson could see time in the majors this season with the Red Sox.

On the other hand, Hernández will look to get back on track with his former club. He started out the season as the everyday shortstop for the Red Sox, but committed 14 errors at the position to fall out of the middle infield rotation. He didn’t help himself at the plate, either, batting .222 with six home runs and 31 RBIs.

The trade opens up the possibility for each of the players in the deal to face their former team when the Dodgers take on the Red Sox in a three-game series at Fenway Park at the end of August.