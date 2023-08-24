Red Sox Marvel At Garrett Whitlock’s Sensational Web Gem

Red Sox ace Chris Sale didn’t need any convincing following Boston’s 7-5 win in 10 innings over the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday night.

To Sale, Garrett Whitlock’s sensational web gem, in which he made a sliding grab on a pop-up behind the plate, was one of the top plays, if not the absolute best, he’ll see all season.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever made a catch like that,” Sale told reporters as seen on NESN postgame coverage. “That was very, very impressive. And I would like to see a better play than that through the year. Just given the circumstances. When it’s Nov. 10 and they’re going through their 100 best plays, I’d like to see the rivals to that one for sure.”

GARRETT WHITLOCK WITH THE SLIDING GRAB! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/YBjXRiaEDA — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 24, 2023

Whitlock relieved Sale in the sixth inning, and came up with the highlight-reel grab in the following frame.

It was strange to see a pitcher have to make a catch on an infield pop-up since they are usually instructed to get out of the way in those circumstances. But Whitlock found himself right in the middle of action after catcher Connor Wong collided with Alex Bregman immediately after contact, causing Wong to lose sight out of the ball.

Whitlock then rushed to do something, sprinting behind home plate and drifting toward the first-base dugout before going into a slide to pull off the catch.

There was only one problem with the play, though. It ended up not counting since home plate umpire Tom Hanahan called Bregman out for interference.

“I just saw the ball up,” Whitlock told reporters as seen on NESN postgame coverage. “I was pointing along and then I didn’t see that it was called interference. And so, I just saw that he wasn’t going to get to it so I just ran after it. Lucky enough to make the play.”

Despite the official outcome of the play, Cora, like Sale, marveled at the ability of Whitlock, who pitched two innings of scoreless relief in the win.

“That was impressive,” Cora told reporters, as seen on NESN postgame coverage. “Had the presence of mind to slide getting there to the fans. That was good effort. That was awesome.”