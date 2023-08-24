Wednesday’s game between the Boston Red Sox and the Houston Astros saw a strange play amid a tied game.

With the score leveled at four in the seventh inning, Red Sox reliever Garrett Whitlock faced Houston’s Alex Bregman. The Astros hitter popped up a pitch that spun high behind home plate. Catcher Connor Wong ran into Bregman while looking for the ball. Bregman was called out for interference by home plate umpire Tom Hanahan.

The interference ran the play dead. That did not stop Whitlock from making an athletic play, though.

Most pitchers are told to stay out of the way on infield pop-ups. On this play, Whitlock found the ball in the air after Wong’s collision and ran it down with a sliding catch on the warning track in foul territory.

Whitlock struck out Kyle Tucker to end the inning and keep the game tied at four.