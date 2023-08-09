The Worcester Red Sox present a number of true playmakers on the current roster in the International League.

On Tuesday night, shortstop David Hamilton utilized his speed to make a game-deciding play for the WooSox.

With the game tied at nine in the seventh inning against the Buffalo Bisons, Hamilton started on second base as Bobby Dalbec hit a ground ball up the middle. The ball stayed in the infield as Dalbec reached on a single with a late, slow throw to first base.

Hamilton read the looping throw, rounded third and snuck home with a head-first slide to put Worcester in front. The WooSox held on to win by that same 10-9 score.

Check out Hamilton’s heads-up baserunning play:

David Hamilton with the WHEEEEEEEELS 🛞🛞 pic.twitter.com/Y6YTPsae1E — Worcester Red Sox (@WooSox) August 9, 2023

Hamilton is improving offensively with an .807 OPS in 75 games in Triple-A Worcester. His speed makes a major impact on the game with 42 stolen bases on the year, which is tied for third-most in the International League.

The 25-year-old came to the Boston organization from the Milwaukee Brewers in a 2021 trade for Hunter Renfroe.

The WooSox are tied for first place in the second half of the season in the International League East division.