Why Red Sox Traded Hunter Renfroe To Brewers For Jackie Bradley Jr.

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox tweaked their outfield Wednesday, trading Hunter Renfroe to the Milwaukee Brewers for Jackie Bradley Jr. and two minor leaguers, Alex Binelas and David Hamilton.

The deal was surprising on multiple levels: Not only was it finalized just before Major League Baseball’s collective bargaining agreement expired. The Red Sox also swapped a 2021 fan favorite for an old fan favorite, as Bradley spent nine seasons with Boston between 2013 and 2020.

So, why exactly did Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom make the move?

Well, it more or less boils down to defensive flexibility, as well as the upside of the two prospects involved. Bradley is a natural center fielder — a Gold Glove defender, in fact — whereas Renfroe mostly has played corner outfield in his MLB career.

By adding Bradley, the Red Sox can use Kiké Hernandez at second base on a more consistent basis, with Alex Verdugo and Jarren Duran among the options to flank JBJ on the outfield grass. Or, Boston can use both Bradley and Hernandez in the outfield at the same time, paving the way for Christian Arroyo (or someone else) to man the keystone.

“True center fielders are hard to find. And we feel we now have two of the best at that position,” Bloom told reporters Wednesday night. “And so what (Bradley) brings to our roster is a very hard thing to find. Obviously, moving Hunter leaves a hole, but we felt that having two premium defensive center fielders is a huge boost to our roster, and we’re also excited about the minor league players that we got. So we felt this was something that made sense for us right now and also has a chance to pay dividends down the road.”

Versatility has been a point of emphasis since Bloom joined the Red Sox from the Tampa Bay Rays front office in October 2019. This latest trade is another indication that it’ll continue to be moving forward.