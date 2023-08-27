BOSTON — Rafael Devers was scratched from the Red Sox lineup before Boston hosted the Los Angeles Dodgers for their series finale at Fenway Park on Sunday.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters prior to Sunday’s game Devers was scratched because he was going to have X-rays on his wrist. The star third baseman was hit by a pitch in the eighth inning of Saturday’s win against the Dodgers.

Cora said Devers was “sore” and shared how the club would take it “day by day.”

“It makes sense to keep him out of the lineup and go from there,” Cora said.

Any sort of prolonged absence for Devers obviously would not be good news for the Red Sox, who entered Sunday’s game three games back of a playoff berth. The two-time All-Star is hitting .325 with a .983 OPS since July 1.

The series finale between the Red Sox and Dodgers is set to begin at 1:35 p.m. ET, and you can watch it on NESN after an hour of pregame coverage.