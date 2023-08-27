The Red Sox and the Dodgers will compete for a series win Sunday afternoon at Fenway Park.

Boston’s first lineup change for the finale was made well before first pitch, as Rafael Devers was scratched from the Red Sox’s starting nine. Luis Urías will play third base and join an infield that also features Triston Casas, Pablo Reyes and Trevor Story.

Masataka Yoshida will be alongside Devers on the bench, as the first-year outfielder isn’t in Boston’s lineup for the second straight game. Alex Cora’s outfield will consist of Adam Duvall, Wilyer Abreu and Alex Verdugo from left to right, respectively.

On the bump for the Red Sox will be Tanner Houck, who’s set to make his second start since returning from a two-month absence due to a facial fracture. Houck will be opposed by Los Angeles left-hander Caleb Ferguson.

Here are the lineups for Sunday’s Dodgers-Red Sox game:

RED SOX (69-61)

Alex Verdugo, RF

Justin Turner, DH

Adam Duvall, LF

Triston Casas, 1B

Trevor Story, SS

Pablo Reyes, 2B

Wilyer Abreu, CF

Connor Wong, C

Luis Urías, 3B

Tanner Houck, RHP (3-7, 5.08 ERA)

DODGERS (79-49)

Mookie Betts, 2B

Freddie Freeman, 1B

David Peralta, LF

Max Muncy, 3B

Jason Heyward, RF

James Outman, CF

Michael Busch, DH

Miguel Rojas, SS

Austin Barnes, C

Caleb Ferguson, LHP (7-3, 2.81 ERA)