Jake DeBrusk is entering the final season of his two-year, $8 million contract he signed with the Boston Bruins in 2022 with his first opportunity to test the waters of free agency at the conclusion of the campaign.

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney told reporters at the press conference announcing Brad Marchand as the 27th captain in franchise history, that he plans to talk to DeBrusk and his representation soon about the forward’s future in the organization.

“We’d like to know if Jake indeed does what to be here,” Sweeney said. “Hopefully we can find common ground. … We’d like to see Jake remain with the Boston Bruins.”

DeBrusk signed the two-year extension after requesting a trade from the Bruins earlier in that season.

“Jake deserves a lot of credit,” Sweeney said. “Put all those things aside and just went out and performed. Was on pace for a really, really good year. Had a really good year. Even more so battled through a couple of different injuries and came back and played well again. I think that’s Jake’s maturity both as a player, as a person and as an important part of our club. We hope to have a season we expect to do, he’s going to be a big part of that.”

DeBrusk had a career-high in points (50) last year with 27 goals and 23 assists and was on pace for even more production before missing 18 games due to injuries. In August, the 26-year-old expressed his desire to stay in Boston.

“I’m hoping to stay (with the Boston Bruins). It’s the only team that I know and the team that I grew up with,” DeBrusk told NHL.com’s Derek Van Diest at the Perry Pearn 3 vs. 3 Hockey Camp on Tuesday. “Hopefully it goes in that direction, and we’ll see how it goes.”