Celtics Rumors: Clippers Still In Pursuit Of Malcolm Brogdon Trade

The Boston Celtics haven’t pulled the trigger on a Malcolm Brogdon trade, but they haven’t put the phones down for good either.

So… is Brodgon LA bound?

Brogdon’s been at the center of trade rumors throughout the offseason, initially linked to the three-team blockbuster with the Washington Wizards and Memphis Grizzlies that ended Marcus Smart’s time in Boston. On the flip side, it’s rumored that Brogdon’s near departure from the Celtics was the lead cause of a potentially damaged relationship with Boston.

Therefore, it’s no surprise why the C’s might be keeping the trade door open.

“The LA Clippers are reportedly in the hunt for the defensive stalwart, but they have continued to engage the Celtics in trade talks for Brogdon throughout the offseason,” The Athletic’s Jared Weiss wrote Friday. “… After a deal surrounding Brogdon and Kristaps Porzingis fell just short of the finish line in June, the organization has worked to repair the relationship with the Sixth Man of the Year while continuing to explore trade options in the case that bridge is too singed to be repaired.”

Ironically enough, the Clippers were the rumored root of the broken trade that kept Brogdon in Boston, concerned about Brogdon’s playoff elbow injury. Yet, with contenders all across the league bolstering their roster ahead of the quickly approaching Opening Night in October, Los Angeles is crawling back in hopes of snagging the reliable veteran guard.

But time isn’t on anyone’s side with training camp set to begin Tuesday.

Without a concrete plan to replace Smart’s leadership and defensive intensity, the Celtics don’t have many avenues to choose from.

Jrue Holiday’s presumed trade from the Portland Trail Blazers, which the Celtics are linked to, could also signal the soon-to-be ending of Brogdon’s time in Boston. Then again, with a core due for another deep run at the NBA Finals, perhaps the bigger picture will be enough for Brogdon to stick around with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown in pursuit of Banner 18.