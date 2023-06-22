The Celtics reportedly were “closing in” on a trade that would have sent Malcolm Brogdon to the Los Angeles Clippers as part of a three-team trade for Kristaps Porzingis, but a reversal created a huge shift for Boston.

The C’s reportedly traded Marcus Smart to the Grizzlies and acquired Porzingis from the Washington Wizards and two first-round picks from Memphis. The Clippers reportedly had concerns over Brogdon’s injury status, which is much more serious than believed, according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst.

Brogdon hurt his forearm in the 2023 NBA playoffs, which slowed him down in the Eastern Conference finals against the Miami Heat. The veteran also has suffered multiple injuries throughout his seven-year career.

Los Angeles’ concern with the 30-year-old’s health “centered on not having time to complete a physical exam,” according to The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach. The Porzingis trade raced against the clock because the big man had until Wednesday to opt into his $36 million player option, otherwise, he would have been an unrestricted free agent.

Himmelsbach added it’s “unclear” if Brogdon will need surgery for his forearm, but “if he does, the belief is that he’d still be ready for the start of next season.”

Windhorst claimed Brogdon’s injury was so severe the Celtics would have difficulty trading him if they wanted to. If surgery does not impede his ability to play at the start of the 2023-24 season, that would help Boston’s chances of possibly improving its roster.

The Celtics reportedly are “far from done” from making moves after the reported Porzingis trade, and their ability to have more flexibility in deals might hinge on Brogdon’s health.