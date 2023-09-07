The Chandler Jones-Raiders situation appears to be spiraling.

Jones captured the attention of the NFL world Tuesday when he lambasted Las Vegas through a series of Instagram story posts. Within the spree, the veteran pass-rusher claimed the Raiders kept him away from the team facility and contacted the mother of his child, with whom he claims he hasn’t been in a relationship in five years. Jones also emphatically stated he doesn’t want to play for the Raiders as long as head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler are employed by the franchise.

On Wednesday, Jones fanned the flames of the fiasco with an eyebrow-raising Instagram story post. The 33-year-old shared a photo of a person from the Las Vegas Crisis Response Team holding up a badge and claimed, “Raiders sent her to my place said .. You need to come with us, ‘You’re in danger,'” coupled with a crying-laughing emoji.

McDaniels did not provide any clarity about the Jones situation when he addressed the media Wednesday. However, the four-time Pro Bowl selection was not with the team four days before its 2023 regular-season opener and it remains to be seen when he will rejoin Las Vegas.

Story continues below advertisement

The Raiders will be in Denver on Sunday for a Week 1 matchup with the Broncos.