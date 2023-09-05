Chandler Jones and the Raiders clearly won’t enter the 2023 NFL season on good terms.

Five days before Las Vegas visits the Denver Broncos for a Week 1 divisional showdown, Jones torched the Silver and Black across a series of Instagram story posts. The four-time Pro Bowl selection was irate about not having access to the team facility and thus being forced to work out at a local gym. Jones also claimed a team employee contacted the mother of his child, even though the two haven’t been a couple in five years.

But arguably the most jarring post from Jones’ tirade was his stance about not wanting to play for the Raiders if head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler remain in their current roles.

You can check out Jones’ since-deleted posts in the tweet here, but be warned, they include very NSFW language.

Jones signed a three-year, $51 million deal with the Raiders at the turn of the 2022 NFL year after a six-year run with the Arizona Cardinals. However, Jones’ history with McDaniels and Ziegler goes much further back from his debut season in Las Vegas. The Raiders’ head coach and GM were the Patriots offensive coordinator and assistant director of pro scouting, respectively, for the majority of Jones’ four-year tenure in New England.

The 33-year-old pass-rusher also isn’t the only big-name Raider to voice displeasure about the organization in the lead-up to the ’23 campaign. Back in May, star receiver Davante Adams admitted he “didn’t see eye-to-eye” with the team’s front office.