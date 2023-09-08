Chiefs Wideout Kadarius Toney Roasted For Dreadful Performance

The Kansas City Chiefs needed their pass-catchers to step up in the season opener Thursday night against the Detroit Lions with star tight end Travis Kelce out with a knee injury.

But the Chiefs wideouts came nowhere close to filling the void, especially receiver Kadarius Toney.

Toney delivered a horrendous performance as the defending Super Bowl champions fell to the Lions, 21-20, at Arrowhead Stadium. Toney, who was traded to the Chiefs in the middle of last season, caught just one of his five targets for a mere one yard.

He also helped the Lions level the score early into the third quarter when he let an easy pass from Patrick Mahomes clang off his hands and into the arms of Brian Branch, who returned it 50 yards for a touchdown. Toney also had a drop to begin Kansas City’s final drive of the game.

Toney wasn’t let off the hook for his dreadful showing, either, with social media ruthlessly letting him hear it.

After a brief tenure with the Giants, who selected Toney 20th overall in the 2021 NFL draft, Toney seemed to gain traction in the Chiefs offense. He even caught a touchdown pass in Kansas City’s Super Bowl win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

But that was quickly forgotten due to Toney dropping the ball in the first game of the new season.