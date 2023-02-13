Game-Changing Chiefs Touchdown Had Awesome Play-Call Name

Terry Bradshaw advised Andy Reid to enjoy a cheeseburger after the Chiefs’ win Sunday, but it probably would have been more fitting if the Kansas City coach treated himself to a corn dog.

Why? Well, “Corn Dog” was the name of the call that resulted in one of the biggest plays of Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium.

With the Chiefs trailing the Eagles by six points early in the fourth quarter, Patrick Mahomes and company lined up in a unique formation on a pivotal third-and-3. Two wide receivers sat out wide, two tight ends were in the slot and a running back flanked Mahomes, who was in shotgun.

It was a very intricate play call, one that appeared to be designed for a run. But as Reid explained to NBC Sports’ Peter King, Mahomes had the authority to check to a pass depending on how Philadelphia cornerback Darius Slay played the receiver lined up out wide to the right. Kadarius Toney ultimately was never accounted for, and he waltzed into the end zone after a quick pass from Mahomes to give Kansas City a lead it wouldn’t relinquish.

Football coaches likely will drool over the play design and execution when they watch it over on the all-22. That makes it all the funnier that it was named after a treat you get at a carnival rather than a mouthful of a call with football-fancy lingo.

So, much like Eagles fans always will be able to fondly look back on “Philly Philly,” you’ll never be able to take away “Corn Dog” from Chiefs Kingdom.