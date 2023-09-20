The Jets have been steadfast in their commitment to Zach Wilson since Aaron Rodgers went down, but the leash for the third-year quarterback probably should be pretty short.

After all, Wilson’s lousy first two seasons in New York effectively were the main reasons why the Jets were hellbent on acquiring Rodgers over the offseason. And judging from two games this campaign, it doesn’t seem like a major turnaround is in store for the 2021 No. 2 overall pick.

If New York keeps rolling with a below-average signal-caller, it would be putting an elite defense and a very talented offense to waste. With this in mind, former NFL safety Rodney Harrison believes Robert Saleh and company should look into adding a veteran to replace Wilson.

“If (Wilson) can’t get it done for your team, you have to go out there and trade for someone,” Harrison said on the “Eye on Foxborough” podcast, as transcribed by MassLive. “Go get Teddy Bridgewater or a bridge quarterback until next year until you figure it out.”

The Jets reportedly only reached out to two quarterbacks after Rodgers suffered a torn Achilles. According to The Athletic, Colt McCoy has “several” offers on the table and the timing wasn’t right for Chad Henne, who chose to stay retired.

As for Bridgewater, he would need to be acquired via trade. The 2014 first-rounder currently is Jared Goff’s backup in Detroit, but the Lions might be open to moving Bridgewater since they have another veteran QB, David Blough, on their practice squad.

Of course, Wilson could silence the quarterback reinforcement chatter in New York with a string of quality outings. He’ll try to put one together Sunday at home against the New England Patriots.