How Alex Cora Feels About Chris Sale’s Red Sox Impact For 2024

Chris Sale pitched well in spots for the Boston Red Sox this season while battling injuries and attempting to stay on the mound.

Entering his final start of 2023, Sale is 6-4 with a 4.42 ERA in 19 starts for the Red Sox with 123 strikeouts to just 28 walks. The veteran left-hander did have a stretch of eight straight starts during the regular season in which he allowed three earned runs or less.

While Sale may not be the same ace he was at the start of his Red Sox tenure, he is more than capable of being an impactful starter in the middle of the rotation if he can stay healthy.

With that notion, Alex Cora knows the potential of his starter and believes in his abilities ahead of the 2024 season.

Per Ian Browne of MLB.com, Cora told reporters in Baltimore on Thursday that if the offseason goes well, he would like Sale to pitch the first game of next season in Seattle against the Mariners.

Boston’s offseason likely will center around boosting the ballclub’s starting pitching. Even with potential additions, the Red Sox manager has full belief in Sale’s future performance entering a pivotal 2024 season.