Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale seemed to turn back the clocks during Saturday’s 4-3 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays as he looked like “vintage Chris Sale” by striking out 10 batters and only allowing one earned run off of two hits in six inning.

Sale had not struck out at least 10 batters since doing so on May 5 against the Phillies in a 5-3 Sox win.

The Red Sox have now had back-to-back 10-strikeout performances from their starting pitchers after Brayan Bello fanned 10 batters on Friday night in Toronto.

