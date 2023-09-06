When the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots take the field on Sunday, a pair of former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterbacks will lead their teams into battle.

Jalen Hurts and Mac Jones spent two years of their college careers together at Alabama in 2018. That year, Jones was a redshirt freshman in the program from Jacksonville, Fla., while Hurts backed up starter Tua Tagovailoa as a junior.

Five years later and with each quarterback earning a Pro Bowl appearance, Hurts reflected on the qualities he saw in Jones that have translated to the NFL.

“Mac has always been a great competitor,” Hurts told reporters in Philadelphia on Wednesday, per a team-provided video. “He had a hunger for the game. Just learning and always challenging himself.”

After the two compete for a Week 1 victory, Hurts is hoping for a successful season for his former teammate.

“I’m looking forward to him doing big things this year,” Hurts added.

From the SEC to the NFL, Hurts and Jones square off on Sunday with kickoff set for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

Featured image via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images