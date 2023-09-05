Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots will be presented with a tough task in their season opener against the defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles.

Behind dual-threat quarterback and MVP candidate Jalen Hurts as well as a veteran-lead offensive line, the Eagles boast arguably the league’s best ground game. The offseason additions of running backs D’Andre Swift and Rashaad Penny are expected to make Philadelphia’s biggest strength from last season even more difficult to defend in 2023. And that’s not even mentioning Philadelphia’s 1-2 punch at wide receiver with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, who might be the best pass-catching tandem in the league.

However, 2022 First Team All-Pro offensive tackle Lane Johnson is well aware of the challenge Bill Belichick’s defense will present at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

“Great defense,” Johnson told reporters last week while starting preparations on the Patriots, per the team.

Johnson specifically mentioned Patriots pass-rusher Matthew Judon, who is 50-1 to win Defensive Player of the Year at FanDuel Sportsbook and is expected to headline a dynamic and versatile defensive front.

“They’ve had some guys there for a number of years, so they’ve been pretty consistent with what they do,” Johnson told reporters. “Run a multitude of different fronts. Essentially what they do is kind of build a wall with their fronts, try to build a bear or some way to stop the run. They’re pretty efficient at it. Good pass rushers, so it’s going to be a challenge.”

While the Patriots do have a notable fresh face in offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, many of their defensive standouts are returners. Patriots fans surely will hope the continuity of Deatrich Wise Jr., Lawrence Guy, Davon Godchaux, Ja’Whaun Bentley, Josh Uche and Judon will help limit Philadelphia’s attack.

Philadelphia is a 4-point road favorite ahead of the Week 1 contest in New England.