Linus Ullmark’s Centennial Mask Features Two Bruins Iconic Moments

When Linus Ullmark led the Boston Bruins out on the ice for their matchup against the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday night at TD Garden, all eyes were on his new equipment.

While Ullmark didn’t sport his new brown pads, blocker and glove, he did wear his new centennial-inspired goalie mask for his first preseason appearance between the pipes for the Bruins.

The centennial bear logo is displayed on both sides of his helmet, but it’s what’s inside each bear that is truly historical, iconic really.

The left side of the helmet features the infamous photograph of Patrice Bergeron’s game-winning goal celebration with Brad Marchand and Tyler Seguin over the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2013 Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Story continues below advertisement

The phrase “It was 4-1” was born in 2013, mainly because of Bergeron’s game-tying and game-winning goals in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals three-goal, third-period comeback against the Toronto Maple Leafs. NESN’s Jack Edwards exclaims “Hearts of Lions” as Bergeron celebrated with teammates at the center of a frenzied TD Garden. Then at 13:55, Bergeron scored the game-winner with James Reimer laying flat on his stomach and devastating Leafs’ fans.

Not to be outdone, the bear on the right side features one of the most well-known photos in NHL history — Bobby Orr flying through the air.

The Stanely Cup game-winning overtime goal recorded by Orr in 1970 is one of the most famous goals in not only Bruins history but the NHL as well.

Story continues below advertisement

“Bobby Orr… behind the net to Sanderson to ORR! BOBBY ORR!… scores and the Boston Bruins have won the Stanley Cup!” Dan Kelly exclaimed on the play-by-play call.