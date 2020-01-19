Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

We’re sure not many Bruins fans forget where they were when Dave Goucher made his infamous call of Patrice Bergeron’s series-clinching goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 7 in the first round of the 2013 Stanley Cup playoffs.

Boston was down 4-1 with just over five minutes to play and looked as if it was going to be bounced from the postseason. But somehow, someway, the improbable happened.

The Bruins scored three straight goals to force overtime. And it was Bergeron who potted the game-winning tally to send Boston to the next round as TD Garden nearly took the roof off the building.

Even though the Black and Gold eventually lost to the Chicago Blackhawks in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final, that Game 7 victory still remains in the heads of Bruins fans nearly seven years later.

And it apparently was in the mind of the NHL, as the league named this its “Game of the Decade.”

Re-live the epic moment below:

The results are in and @NHLdotcom's Game of the Decade goes to the @NHLBruins' Game 7 heroics against the @MapleLeafs in 2013. 👏 Read more ➡️ https://t.co/juqEdIuE44 Who will make the All-Decade Team? Find out Friday, January 24 at 6:30 ET on @NHLonNBCSports. pic.twitter.com/0GWPillW30 — NHL (@NHL) January 19, 2020

While the outcome of the Cup Final didn’t favor B’s fans, they still will always have this moment to look back on as one of the greatest in Bruins history.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images