Patriots Reportedly Part Ways With Offensive Lineman After Injury

New England Patriots offensive lineman Conor McDermott was set to spend the entirety of the season on the team’s injured reserve.

But McDermott found his way off the IR on Friday and is on his way out of New England, too.

The Patriots and McDermott reached an injury settlement and New England released the offensive tackle, according to NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry.

McDermott was placed on season-ending IR with an undisclosed injury last week prior to the Patriots forming their 53-man roster. The 30-year-old now has a chance to play this season as he’s eligible to sign anywhere as a free agent, but would still need to pass a physical.

McDermott seemed like he would factor into the Patriots’ plans at the right tackle spot heading into this season. New England signed McDermott off the Jets practice squad last November and quickly found a spot for him as he started six games.

The Patriots saw enough out of the 6-foot-8, 305-pound tackle over that stretch to reward him with a two-year, $3.6 million extension this past February.

But McDermott couldn’t take advantage of his opportunity this preseason, struggling to perform and failing to take a stranglehold on a spot with New England’s offensive line in flux.

McDermott will now look to join a new team and possibly venture outside the AFC East — he has played for the Patriots, Jets and Buffalo Bills — for the first time in his career.