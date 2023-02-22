What Conor McDermott Contract Details Mean For Patriots O-Line

Conor McDermott’s play late this season earned him the heftiest payday of his NFL career to date.

ESPN’s Field Yates on Wednesday reported the terms of McDermott’s new contract with the New England Patriots. It’s a two-year, $3.6 million extension that could be worth up to $5.1 million if the offensive tackle hits unspecified playing-time incentives.

That isn’t huge money for an NFL tackle, but it’s a nice bump for McDermott, whom the Patriots signed off the New York Jets’ practice squad in November. The 30-year-old quickly was elevated to New England’s starting lineup and started the final six games at right tackle, playing all but one of the Patriots’ offensive snaps during that span.

It was the first time in McDermott’s career that he had made more than two consecutive starts. He held his own, allowing zero sacks and finishing as the Patriots’ highest-graded run blocker by Pro Football Focus.

Re-signing McDermott reunites him with his college position coach, Adrian Klemm, who coached O-linemen for all five of McDermott’s seasons at UCLA and is expected to do the same for the Patriots in 2023.

Though acquiring a no-doubt starting tackle should still be an offseason priority for the Patriots, McDermott’s contract suggests they view him as someone who at least can fill the swing tackle role. He joins starter Trent Brown and 2022 seventh-round pick Andrew Stueber as the only tackles currently under contract for the upcoming season, with Isaiah Wynn, Marcus Cannon and Yodny Cajuste set to hit free agency March 15.