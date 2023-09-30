The Red Sox enter the penultimate game of the 2023 Major League Baseball season with an opportunity to win two in a row against the Orioles.

Boston shut out Baltimore on Friday night after Nick Pivetta’s quality start, which sets him up well for next season. Kutter Crawford also will hope to end his season on a positive note when he starts opposite Kyle Gibson.

Wilyer Abreu plans on competing for an Opening Day roster spot in 2024, and he’ll hope to continue his impact on Boston in his return to the lineup. He’ll start at left field with Masataka Yoshida as the designated hitter. That shifts Justin Turner to first base with Bobby Dalbec getting the night off.

After three straight games as the leadoff hitter, Ceddanne Rafaela also gets the night off with Alex Verdugo back in the lineup taking over at leadoff. Adam Duvall will shift to center field. Enmanuel Valdez and Reese McGuire slot into the bottom of the order.

Story continues below advertisement

First pitch for Red Sox-Orioles Oriole Park at Camden Yards is scheduled at 7:15 p.m. ET on FOX.

Here are the full lineups for both sides.

BOSTON RED SOX (77-83)

Alex Verdugo, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Justin Turner, 1B

Masataka Yoshida, DH

Adam Duvall, CF

Wilyer Abreu, LF

Trevor Story, SS

Enmanuel Valdez, 2B

Reese McGuire, C

Kutter Crawford, RHP (6-8, 4.23 ERA)

Story continues below advertisement

BALTIMORE ORIOLES (100-60)

Gunnar Henderson (L) SS

Adley Rutschman (S) C

Anthony Santander (S) DH

Ryan O’Hearn (L) RF

Ryan Mountcastle (R) 1B

Cedric Mullins (L) CF

Aaron Hicks (S) LF

Ramón Urías, 3B

Adam Frazier (L) 2B

Kyle Gibson, RHP (15-9, 4.86 ERA)