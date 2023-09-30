Red Sox Prospect Ready To Compete For 2024 Opening Day Spot

The Red Sox have an exciting future based on the potential of multiple prospects, but this rising outfielder knows nothing is ever given in Major League Baseball.

Wilyer Abreu made his Boston debut on Aug. 22 and has displayed the power he flashed at Triple-A Worcester since his arrival to the big leagues. The 24-year-old is slashing .333/.395/.507 through 25 games with two home runs and 13 RBIs.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora noted Abreu possesses the ability to be a “good hitter” in the big leagues, but the Red Sox have a lot of depth in the outfield. However, Abreu is prepared to compete for an Opening Day spot on Boston’s 2024 roster.

“Obviously I’d like to be on the Opening Day roster but that is not guaranteed,” Abreu told MassLive’s Christopher Smith through interpreter Carlos Villoria Benítez. “You have to earn it. I’m just going to try to put myself in the best position to earn that role and to make the team. We know that nothing is guaranteed. You have to come to spring training ready to fire, ready to earn that spot and that’s what I’m going to do. I’m going to prepare physically and mentally to fight for that spot.”

Cora envisioned Ceddanne Rafaela at center field, and Jarren Duran’s ascension this season prior to his injury established his place in the outfield. Masataka Yoshida, Alex Verdugo and (possibly) Adam Duvall have their defined roles, so it won’t be an easy task for Abreu.

But Boston fans should be encouraged by Abreu’s desire to continue to work hard and get better. And it showed how bright of a future Boston could be in store for, especially with Marcelo Mayer, Roman Anthony and Kyle Teel showing off their talents in Double-A Portland — all of whom are top-five prospects, according to Sox Prospects.