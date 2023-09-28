The Red Sox open their final series of the season Thursday, looking to end things right against the Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards — and they’ll do so with their stars in the lineup.

Rafael Devers will return to the lineup, replacing Justin Turner, who received a standing ovation from fans at Fenway Park after being removed from Wednesday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Devers will bat second, which will slide Wilyer Abreu down to the six hole. Masataka Yoshida will move from batting sixth to third, where Turner was Wednesday.

The rest of the personnel will remain the same, with Ceddanne Rafaela leading things off, Alex Verdugo in the clean-up spot and Trevor Story batting fifth.

Enmanuel Valdez and Bobby Dalbec will swap places in the order, with the rookie bumping up to the seven spot and Dalbec dropping to eighth.

Chris Sale will take the hill for Boston for the last time this season, with only four games remaining on the Red Sox schedule. Connor Wong will do the catching for Sale, batting ninth.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. ET, and you can watch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.

Here are the full lineups for the Red Sox and Orioles:

BOSTON RED SOX (76-80)

Ceddanne Rafaela CF

Rafael Devers 3B

Masataka Yoshida DH

Alex Verdugo RF

Trevor Story SS

Wilyer Abreu LF

Enmanuel Valdez 2B

Bobby Dalbec 1B

Connor Wong C

Chris Sale, LHP (6-4, 4.42 ERA)

TAMPA BAY RAYS (95-62)

Austin Hays LF

Adley Rutschman DH

Anthony Santander RF

Ryan Mountcastle 1B

Aaron Hicks CF

Gunnar Henderson 3B

Jordan Westburg 2B

James McCann C

Jorge Mateo SS

Dean Kremer, RHP (12-5, 4.25 ERA)