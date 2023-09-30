Rory McIlory Confronts Patrick Cantlay’s Caddie After Ryder Cup Drama

Team Europe built a commanding lead over Team USA in the Ryder Cup in Rome this weekend, but there’s still plenty of drama, especially when Rory McIlroy is involved.

Patrick Cantlay beat out McIlroy and Matt Fitzpatrick in the final match of Saturday to give the United States a 3-1 win. Europe still leads 10 1/2 – 5 1/2 after two days, and the U.S. would need a historic comeback to retain the Ryder Cup, but drama on the 18th hole bled over outside of Marco Simone Golf Club.

During the 18th hole, Cantlay’s caddie Joe LaCava waved his cap at McIlroy while the Northern Irish golfer was putting. McIlroy didn’t seem too pleased, and his anger continued when he confronted LaCava in the car park. There was no audio in most videos of the incident, but fans seem to believe McIlroy wanted LaCava out of the Ryder Cup. Team Europe teammate Shane Lowry had to come in and hold McIlroy back.

A furious Rory McIlroy confronted a Team USA caddie in the car park, after he was spotted waving his cap in McIlroy's face when lining up his final putt on 18… 😳 pic.twitter.com/N0SaDg7AsS — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) September 30, 2023

The incident added to what already was a drama-filled day for Cantlay when a British report alleged he was not wearing his team-issued hat in protest of players not being paid to compete in the Ryder Cup, per ESPN.

Fans in attendance at Marco Simone Golf Club chanted “Hats off to your bank account” at Cantlay when the report started to make the rounds.

The PGA Tour golfer denied the report and claimed he was not wearing the hat because it did not fit him. After Cantlay hit his third birdie of the day, he pretended to take off his hat and salute the crowd. The rest of the American players turned and waved their hats at European fans.

It’s unknown if there truly is a rift in the Team USA locker room, but the drama does build anticipation for what could be a memorable final day of the Ryder Cup.