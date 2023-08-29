Here’s U.S. Ryder Cup Team That’s Favored Against Europe

United States Ryder Cup team captain Zach Johnson on Tuesday selected the final six golfers who will represent the U.S. against Europe at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome.

In addition to the six automatic qualifiers (Scottie Scheffler, Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman, Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa and Xander Schauffele), the U.S. will be represented by captain’s picks Sam Burns, Rickie Fowler, Brooks Koepka, Collin Morikawa, Jordan Speith and Justin Thomas.

While speaking with reporters Tuesday morning, Johnson said he put a lot of time and energy into the process and has confidence in all of the picks.

Team USA is slightly favored over Europe at -135 on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Of the 12 players on the U.S. roster, four will make their Ryder Cup debuts. And they’ll do so against a European team that has not lost on home soil since 1993.

The 2023 Ryder Cup is scheduled to start Sept. 29.