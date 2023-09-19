Shohei Ohtani Offers First Response Following Elbow Surgery

Shohei Ohtani will get to hit next season, but that’s all the Los Angeles Angels two-way superstar will get to do.

Ohtani underwent elbow surgery Tuesday, ruling out the chance of him pitching in the big leagues in 2024. It is expected that Ohtani will return to the mound in 2025.

Ohtani didn’t take long to offer his thoughts on the significant elbow surgery that will take pitching away from him for some time by posting a message on his Instagram.

“I had a procedure done on my elbow earlier this morning and everything went very well,” Ohtani said in the post. “Thank you very much for everyone’s prayers and kind words. It was very unfortunate that I couldn’t finish out the year on the field, but I will be rooting on the boys until the end. I will work as hard as I can and do my best to come back on the diamond stronger than ever. Go Halos!!”

While Ohtani looks to be better than ever upon his return, that doesn’t necessarily mean it will come with the Angels.

Ohtani is entering an incredibly important offseason as the 29-year-old is set to enter free agency for the first time in his Major League Baseball career. The two-way phenom seemed poised to land a gargantuan, record-breaking contract, but now being limited to just hitting, Ohtani’s upcoming deal might not be as lucrative.

Wherever Ohtani lands, even if it’s back with the Angels, that team still is getting a ridiculously good hitter. Ohtani batted .304 this season with 44 home runs and 95 RBIs.

Those numbers overshadow what he did on the mound — 10-5 record, 3.14 ERA and 167 strikeouts in 132 innings — as even without pitching, Ohtani is an elite asset.