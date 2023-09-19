Shohei Ohtani on Tuesday had surgery on his elbow, according to the agent of the Los Angeles Angels two-way superstar.

Ohtani will not be able to take the mound during the 2024 MLB season, but will be able to pitch and hit again in 2025, as shared by Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who performed the procedure.

Ohtani’s agent, Nez Balelo, shared a statement through the Angels: “Shohei had his procedure this morning at Kerlan & Jobe Orthopedic Clinic in Los Angeles. The final decision and type of procedure was made with a heavy emphasis on the big picture. Shohei wanted to make sure the direction taken gave him every opportunity to hit and pitch for many years to come.”

ElAttrache added: “The ultimate plan after deliberation with Shohei, was to repair the issue at hand and to reinforce the healthy ligament in place while adding viable tissue for the longevity of the elbow. I expect full recovery and he’ll be ready to hit without any restrictions come opening day of 2024 and do both (hit & pitch) come 2025.”

Story continues below advertisement

Ohtani, who has not played for the Angels since Sept. 3, is set to become a free agent this offseason. The 29-year-old phenom hit 44 home runs with a 1.066 OPS in 497 at-bats this season and compiled a 3.14 ERA in 23 starts on the mound.