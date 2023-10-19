If the Las Vegas Raiders want to finalize their partial sale to Tom Brady, they’re going to have to raise the price — by a lot.

Raiders owner Mar Davis is currently in the process of trying to sell a 10% stake in the team to Brady. The discounted price reportedly is holding things up, however, with NFL owners growing concerned about how much is being asked from Brady.

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay is one of those with concerns, revealing just how far off Brady and Davis are from their contemporaries.

“We’re trying to work it through,” Irsay said at owners meetings in New York City on Wednesday, per Ben Volin of The Boston Globe. “The number just has to be a reasonable number for purchase price from Tom, is the only thing. If reasonable value says … that 10% should be $525 million, you can’t pay $175 million.”

The Raiders are currently valued at $6.2 billion, so, yeah, that’s not enough.

Volin also added that Brady’s looming job with Fox Sports is complicating things. In the same report, Volin said “not everyone in the league is comfortable” with a minority owner calling games, especially if he’s set to join Las Vegas’ front office.

Brady’s been able to do a lot of things since retiring, but possibly tanking the value of NFL franchises by purchasing one for a fraction of the price isn’t one of them.