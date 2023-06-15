Tom Brady latched on with a new NFL franchise over the offseason, but not as a player.

A few months after announcing his NFL retirement (for the second time), Brady purchased a minority ownership stake in the Las Vegas Raiders. Those ownership duties will be among the many post-retirement endeavors for the seven-time Super Bowl champion, who is in line to become FOX’s top TV analyst starting in the 2024 season.

In a recent interview with Associated Press, Brady revealed why he was interested in becoming a minority Raiders owner.

“I grew up in the Bay Area. My favorite team was the 49ers. The team across the bay was the Raiders,” Brady told Brooke Lefferts. “And, you know, they’re an iconic NFL franchise. When I look at a lot of the people that have impacted the NFL over a long period of time in the most positive way, (former Raiders owner and GM) Al Davis is one of them. And he’s not with us anymore but I’ve heard incredible stories. And then the opportunity came about to become a minority owner in the Raiders, it was a dream come true for me.

“I’ll be playing a very passive role. This is something that I’m interested in doing for the rest of my life. This is not something that I’m into it for a year or two years. You know, I’ve got a lot of responsibility with my Fox job, which I take very seriously. But if I’m looking over the course of my life, to have the opportunity to be involved in the NFL is a dream come true. And if I could help the NFL and continue to contribute in a positive way, then you know, that’s been a very enjoyable part of my life.”

As fate would have it, the Raiders are set to play one of Brady’s former teams in the upcoming season. The Silver and Black will welcome the New England Patriots to Allegiant Stadium for a Week 6 matchup Oct. 15.