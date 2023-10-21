Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia will be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday, and head coach Bill Belichick took time Friday to share memories of the franchise legends.

Belichick revealed the 1996 staff under Bill Parcells was his favorite. Romeo Crennell, Al Groh, Belichick and Scarnecchia made up the defensive staff, and it was a memorable time for the Patriots head coach.

The Tennessee Titans’ bye week is in Week 7, so Vrabel is expected to be in Foxboro, Mass., and receive his red jacket. The former New England linebacker joked that he understood why Tom Brady might not be able to attend, and his bond with the future Patriots and Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback stood out to Belichick.

“… He was the kind of guy that at practice would take reps at every position, free safety, strong safety, occasionally defensive line,” Belichick said of Vrabel, per team transcript. “If there was a certain player we were trying to replicate, he would jump in there and do that. It was competitive, especially with him and (Tom) Brady, quite entertaining at times, to be honest with you. Mike had a great personality, great love for the game, passionate, high energy, very strong. …”

Belichick cracked a smile as he reminisced about Vrabel’s career. He added it was not a surprise that the three-time Super Bowl champion has become a successful head coach and praised his football mind.

The Patriots Hall of Fame ceremony is scheduled for noon ET on Saturday.