Mike Vrabel remembers Rodney Harrison’s arrival to the New England Patriots quite well despite the fact it was two decades ago.

Vrabel, now the head coach of the Tennessee Titans, appeared on Barstool Sports’ “Bussin’ With The Boys” podcast and shared a crazy story involving Harrison. It took place during Harrison’s first training camp with the Patriots in 2003, months after the hard-hitting safety joined the organization.

“It was like one of those early full-padded practices and Kevin Faulk like ran an angle route or something,” Vrabel recently recalled on the podcast. “And Rodney like hit the (expletive) out of him. Like he hit him.

“… Steve Neal, former wrestler, left guard, he’s telling Rodney, ‘You can’t hit him like that.’ And Rodney’s like, ‘(Expletive) you, I can hit whoever I want.’ And the O-line coach comes out, Dante (Scarnecchia) comes out and he’s like, ‘Man, you can’t hit him like that.’ And (Rodney) goes, ‘Shut up, I’ll beat your (expletive) too, old man.’

“Me and (Tedy) Bruschi looked at each other like, ‘Holy (expletive), we got one. This guy’s a (expletive) savage.'”

Patriots fans will recall Harrison’s intensity, as the two-time Super Bowl champion safety brought it each and every time he stepped on the field. Harrison played his final six NFL seasons in New England and since has been inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

Harrison continues his pursuit of the Pro Football Hall of Fame after reaching the semifinal round of voting last year.