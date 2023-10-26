The Boston Bruins and the Boston Bruins Foundation are showing their support for their Black and Gold family in Lewiston, Maine following the horrific mass shooting that claimed more than 18 lives on Wednesday night.
Along with a special Spoked-B jersey featuring “Lewiston Strong” and the Maine area code “207” on the back being displayed on the bench, the two entities have joined forces to help raise money for the families affected by the tragedy.
The Boston Bruins Foundation created a fund in support of the families of those affected in the tragedy and pledged a minimum of $100,000 while the Bruins players, joined by members of the Anaheim Ducks have donated player-signed, blue-taped sticks for auction.
Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery spent four years at the University of Maine and offered his condolences when he spoke with reporters after Boston’s morning skate.
“I personally spent four wonderful years at the University of Maine and I know how great the culture is in that state,” Montgomery said. “And I know how great the people are. My heartfelt sympathies to everybody that’s impacted.”
The Ducks released a statement via their social media team on X, formerly known as Twitter, ahead of the game:
“We all feel the impact of the events in Lewiston, and our hearts and deepest sympathies are with everyone coping with this horrible tragedy.”
The Bruins and Ducks will faceoff at TD Garden on Thursday night in a rematch of Sunday’s Boston 3-1 win in Anaheim.
