The Boston Bruins and the Boston Bruins Foundation are showing their support for their Black and Gold family in Lewiston, Maine following the horrific mass shooting that claimed more than 18 lives on Wednesday night.

Along with a special Spoked-B jersey featuring “Lewiston Strong” and the Maine area code “207” on the back being displayed on the bench, the two entities have joined forces to help raise money for the families affected by the tragedy.

Lewiston is in our hearts 💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/22YZvUtimG — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 26, 2023

The Boston Bruins Foundation created a fund in support of the families of those affected in the tragedy and pledged a minimum of $100,000 while the Bruins players, joined by members of the Anaheim Ducks have donated player-signed, blue-taped sticks for auction.

For Lewiston 💙



Player-signed sticks from both the #NHLBruins and @AnaheimDucks will be available for auction – benefitting the victims’ families – later tonight at https://t.co/ZoZAhKs8lx. pic.twitter.com/NXByWGo7gx — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 26, 2023

#LewistonStrong



We are taping up in blue tonight for the state of Maine. There will be an auction with both Ducks and Bruins player-signed sticks beginning at 4 p.m. to benefit the families affected by the events in Lewiston.



Text Bruins to 76278 for more info and to bid. pic.twitter.com/Dxg8vDtG9r — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) October 26, 2023

Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery spent four years at the University of Maine and offered his condolences when he spoke with reporters after Boston’s morning skate.

“I personally spent four wonderful years at the University of Maine and I know how great the culture is in that state,” Montgomery said. “And I know how great the people are. My heartfelt sympathies to everybody that’s impacted.”

The Ducks released a statement via their social media team on X, formerly known as Twitter, ahead of the game:

“We all feel the impact of the events in Lewiston, and our hearts and deepest sympathies are with everyone coping with this horrible tragedy.”

The Bruins and Ducks will faceoff at TD Garden on Thursday night in a rematch of Sunday’s Boston 3-1 win in Anaheim.