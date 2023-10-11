Celtics Guard Payton Pritchard Speaks Out After Securing Payday

Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard no longer needs to worry about security after locking up a payday just weeks ahead of Opening Night.

Pritchard signed a four-year, $30 million contract extension with the Celtics on Sunday, putting an end to the looming questions surrounding his future. It awarded the patience that, throughout all of last season, left Pritchard clawing for inconsistent minutes off the bench, plummeting the undersized 3-point specialist’s stock value.

“It feels good,” Pritchard said, according to Marc D’Amico of Celtics.com. “Just to be secure, lock it in and be a part of a great organization, a great city. Obviously, I think this is the best basketball organization and city in the NBA.”

With Marcus Smart and Malcolm Brogdon gone, the writings on the wall: Pritchard is Boston’s go-to guard coming off the bench. The 25-year-old will inherit a great deal of responsibility with questions regarding the depth, already following the Celtics into the start of their 2023-24 campaign.

And so far, it hasn’t taken Pritchard too long to make the most of his time on the floor.

During preseason play, Pritchard has been the standout on Boston’s side, scoring 47 points through the first two contests. In the preseason opener against the Philadelphia 76ers, Pritchard shot 64% from the field and delivered the game-securing daggers in the fourth quarter to electrify the TD Garden crowd.

With defense not being Prichard’s strong suit, the outside shot will be a premier weapon in helping Boston get its money’s worth out of the Oregon product. Pritchard has shot 40% from beyond the arc, which is well above the league average (36.1%) for last season.

Either way, if the preseason is any indicator, Pritchard could work his way to the next step after notching a payday: Securing an established role.