Payton Pritchard Celebrated Contract Extension With Celtics Win

The best way to celebrate a contract extension is to go out on the court and have a statement game.

That’s exactly what Payton Pritchard did.

The Celtics and 25-year-old guard agreed to a four-year $30 million deal on Sunday — just hours before Boston opened their preseason against the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden.

All Pritchard did was lead all scorers in the game with 26 points in 23 minutes off the bench for Boston. He was 6-for-11 from beyond the arc while shooting 64% from the field. His first shot? A half-court buzzer-beater at the end of the first quarter.

PAYTON PRITCHARD BEATS THE BUZZER! pic.twitter.com/Gc2yaL7cnh — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) October 8, 2023

“It’s always nice to see the first one go in,” Pritchard told NBC Sports Boston’s Abby Chin after the game. “I happened to hit the half-court one and missed the first two easy ones. I’ll take it though.”

Following practice on Saturday, Sam Hauser told reporters that Pritchard has been standing out to him in camp.

“He’s really, really been aggressive,” Hauser said, per team-provided video. “He worked really hard this summer and I think he’s out for blood this year. I’m really excited to see what he brings to the table.”

Pritchard said he isn’t necessarily out for blood but does have a bit more focus.

“I think I always play with a chip on my shoulder,” he said. “I’ve been that way since (I was) a young kid. I’m just trying to do what the team needs and we’re trying to do something great this year. That’s doing whatever it takes.”

In 48 games for Boston last season, Pritchard averaged 5.6 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game while averaging 13.4 minutes. Not exactly the numbers that make you stand up and notice. Apparently, the Celtics have faith in him coming off the bench behind Derrick White and Jrue Holiday.

Pritchard knew his game needed to be better. He worked hard this summer and the Celtics rewarded him with the extension.

“I took a step away this summer and cleared my mind,” he said. “I love the city of Boston. I love this organization and this is home to me.”

Pritchard added: “(The Celtics) believe in me and they believe that I can help this team win at the highest of levels. I just want to prove them right.”

So far, so good.

He will have a second shot on Monday night when the Celtics tipoff against the New York Knicks in their second preseason game.