Jayson Tatum has had a busy week to start the new NBA season for the Boston Celtics.

The All-NBA player dropped 34 points in the season opener against the New York Knicks and appeared in a “This is SportsCenter” commercial for ESPN.

Apparently, Tatum starred in multiple scenes for the new line of content.

In his latest cameo, Tatum sits down for “Picture Day” with fellow basketball players, mascots and personalities. The photographer struggles to find Tatum’s name as the All-Star runs through a list of his nicknames. Finally, Tatum reminds the photographer that his name is spelled with a “y.”

It's Jayson with a Y ✍️ pic.twitter.com/6gXu4jvwGw — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 27, 2023

Tatum has certainly reached superstar status in the NBA, both on the court with the Celtics and through his presence with media outlets.

Tatum looks to lead the Celtics to back-to-back wins to start the year when Boston hosts the Miami Heat in its home opener on Friday night. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.